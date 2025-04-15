Kwankwaso condemns Plateau killings, says perpetrators must be brought to book

The 2023 Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has called on the relevant authorities to ensure that perpetrators of the heinous killings in Plateau State are brought to book.

In a post via his verified Facebook handle, Kwankwaso also called for adequate measures to ensure the state does not become a hotbed of violence by ensuring that lives and property are protected.

He said, “I am saddened to learn of the attack on the Zike community, Kimakpa, Kwall district of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, which resulted in the death of 51 people and destruction of several properties.

“This sad attack came after over fifty persons were killed within a week in attacks over five communities in the state.

“It is important that Plateau State must not be allowed to become a hotbed of violence and wanton destruction again after the relative peace it has enjoyed in recent years.

“The Federal Government must rise to its responsibility to ensure that all lives and properties are protected and the message of peace should be embraced by everyone in the state and beyond.

“I extend my condolences to the Government and people of Plateau State.

“I also urge the authorities to ensure that justice is served by bringing the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to book.”

