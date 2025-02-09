Kwankwaso, Aregbesola discuss ‘national politics’ at Lagos meeting

A former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and a former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Saturday met at the Lagos State residence of the former governor of Osun State to discuss “national politics”.

Kwankwaso, who is also the Founder of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, revealed this in a terse statement he issued on Saturday.

In the statement on his social media handle, he said: “This evening, I had the pleasure to visit the former Governor of Osun State and former Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, at his residence in Lagos.

“The meeting afforded us the opportunity to engage in discussions on national politics, governance, and the future of Nigeria’s democratic landscape.”

The meeting came about two weeks after Aregbesola announced his decision to dump the All Progressives Congress.

It also came after reports of alignment ahead of the 2027 elections involving Kwankwaso; presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi; and former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 polls, Atiku Abubakar.

