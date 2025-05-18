Kwankwanso denies dumping NNPP for APC, author of news apologises

The National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has denied dumping it for the All Progressives Congress, just as the author of the news has apologised.

The former two-term Kano State governor made the denial on Saturday in a statement he released on his X handle, with the party also issuing a rebuttal.

Kwankwaso wrote on his X handle: “My attention has been drawn to a statement purportedly stating my position on the recurring political realignments.

“I wish to categorically state that such statements are false, unfounded, and products of political mischief.

“I have refrained from commenting on contemporary political events, and I will continue to do so for the time being.

“I urge the public to only engage statements that come from my public handles and other official sources.”

The party also dismissed the report that Kwankwaso is considering a political realignment with the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

The party described the reports as fake and called them the work of mischief-makers.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, on Saturday in Abuja, the party emphasised that the purported press statement did not originate from Kwankwaso.

Johnson urged the public to disregard the reports, labelling them as unfounded and politically motivated.

He also clarified that Kwankwaso had refrained from commenting on current political developments and would continue to do so.

The party urged the public to rely on official statements from Kwankwaso’s public channels and NNPP’s authorised sources, warning against false posts aimed at misleading the public.

The author of the statement from which reports emanated that Kwankwaso was on his way to the APC, Ibrahim Rabiu, has issued a counter statement.

He said: “I Ibrahim Rabiu, wish to inform the general public that I was never authorised by Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso to issue and release a statement on his behalf.

“I therefore wish to tender a public apology to his person with a promise that such childish act will never be repeated in the future, please find a space in your heart to forgive me, I was misled by fake news and agents of misinformation.”

