KWAM 1 attacks FG after spending eight hours for a two-hour trip + Video

One of the most respected Fuji musicians in the country, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly called K1 the Ultimate, has relayed his displeasure over the poor state of roads in the South West part of the country.

The veteran singer disclosed this while performing on a stage with his band members at a function in Ede, Osun State.

KWAM1, who is an All Progressives Congress chieftain, thus called, several times, on the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to find a solution to the challenge.

KWAM1 noted that he spent about four hours between his house in Ikeja GRA, Lagos and Sagamu Interchange on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and about another four hours from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to Ede, Osun State.

He said he left his house at about 9:45am, but did not get to the venue of the party until about 5pm, a journey he estimated should not have been more than two hours and 30 minutes.

He stated that the South West contributes a lot to the government and should not be cheated.

He said he is neither a friend nor an enemy of the government, but will speak the truth when he sees that things are not going the way it is supposed to.

He noted that he just understood the agitation behind the Yoruba Nation movement because the government punishes them while they still pat them on the back.

KWAM1 also spoke about the coming election and how the citizens will vote for a government that takes care of his people.

He said that the citizens are suffering and the government should provide amenities and jobs, while noting that he knows the government cannot do all but should at least provide the basic.

Then the singer chorused about the state of the road while he shared his experience.

He said: “Ijoba titi o da,” meaning: “Government, the road is bad.”