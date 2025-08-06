 Kwam 1’s airport drama: FAAN accuses fuji star of alcohol violation

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has clarified the circumstances surrounding the recent airport altercation involving Fuji music legend, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The incident, which disrupted the boarding of a Lagos-bound ValueJet flight (VK 201) on Monday, August 4, has drawn significant public attention and prompted separate investigations by aviation authorities.

According to a statement by Obiageli Orah, FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, the issue stemmed from the musician’s attempt to board the flight with an unidentified liquid, later confirmed to be alcohol.

“The passenger tried to board with alcohol. He was warned repeatedly, in line with international aviation security regulations, but declined to comply,” Orah stated.

FAAN explained that the attempt violated the National Civil Aviation Security Programme (NCASP) and international aviation rules under ICAO Annex 17, which prohibit passengers from carrying liquids exceeding 100ml through security checkpoints, except for declared and medically necessary items.

“Despite this, the passenger resisted. When asked to step aside for clarification, he refused and proceeded to spill the liquid—identified as alcohol—on the officer. The flight captain intervened but also faced resistance,” FAAN said.

The aircraft doors were eventually closed, but the passenger allegedly moved to the front of the plane and refused to leave the area until Aviation Security (AVSEC) officers escorted him away. He was later released after a preliminary investigation.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has also confirmed it is reviewing the matter. The agency earlier suspended the flight’s pilot and co-pilot for a “serious breach of aviation safety”, citing failure to adhere to pre-departure clearance protocols.

FAAN emphasized its commitment to passenger safety and operational integrity, stressing that “no individual, regardless of status, will be allowed to compromise aviation safety standards.”

The incident remains under ongoing investigation, with FAAN assuring the public that any parties found culpable will be held accountable in accordance with the law.

