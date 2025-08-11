KWAM 1, Ibom Air Passenger: Obi condemns ‘double standards’ in airport incidents

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has criticised what he described as a display of double standards in the handling of the recent Ibom Air passenger altercation involving Comfort Emmanson, compared to the ValueJet incident involving Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1.

In a statement on Monday, Obi said while Emmanson, who reportedly fought with Ibom Air officials, was “hurriedly taken to court and remanded” at Kirikiri Correctional Centre, KWAM 1, who allegedly delayed a ValueJet flight and disrupted operations , has not been arrested or charged.

Obi said: “It is unacceptable that she was hurriedly taken to court and remanded, while someone who visibly held a plane from taking off and put hundreds of lives at risk is still at large, with government agencies and some state officials speaking up for him to be forgiven.

“While Ms. Comfort Emmanson is in jail, the other offender who committed a more severe offence has not been held to the same standard. He has neither been arrested nor arraigned in any court.

The former Anambra governor also condemned the public stripping of Emmanson, describing it as “the height of rascality and abuse” by security agencies.

While apologising to the Ibom Air crew, Obi insisted that both incidents exposed flaws in Nigeria’s justice system.

“This case is not just about one young woman, it is about the double standards that poison our justice system. Justice in Nigeria must never be about who is poor or powerless versus who has influence or access to government officials,” he said.

He added, “We must build a country where justice is fair, equal, and not selective, especially against women who are seen to be weaker. This young lady’s offence does not compare to the crimes committed daily by those parading themselves as “excellencies” while looting public funds without consequence, and yet they have not been stripped or dehumanised in the name of justice.”

Obi called on the Minister of Aviation and relevant authorities to explain why the two cases were treated differently, insisting that “justice must be just, or it is nothing at all.”

