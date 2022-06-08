KWAM 1 congratulates Tinubu, says victory well deserved

Popular juju musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka, KWAM 1, has congratulated the just elected ruling All Progressives Congress presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, describing the feat as a well deserving victory.

KWAM 1, an ally of Tinubu in a statement titled: “Congratulations Akanbi: A Well Deserved Victory” and personally signed by him Wednesday declared that the good people in the APC have unanimously spoken with one voice that the candidate chosen to go to the war front for the 2023 presidential election should be no other than “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Jagaban B’orgu”.

The famous singer noted before now, many have speculated that the party was on the verge of disintegration because of the rumoured rancour between the aspirants and some of the leaders of the party, adding that the outcome of the APC presidential primary showed that the party faithful from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning that was a pointer that the “only option available for the party is unity”.

Ayinde restated that with unity, APC would ultimately with the next presidential poll and retain “tenancy of Aso Rock”.

KWAM 1 statement reads in part: This sweet victory is well-deserved not only because Asiwaju is seen as the best of the pack but also because of the values and the contributions he has continually brought to the development of democracy in our country.

“I am particularly happy today to see my leader Akanbi Olodoode emerging as our party flagbearer; a dream I have nursed for a very long time because he has shown over the years what a great leader he is. Not only that, as a leader he has displayed over the years that he possesses the unique format of building leaders everywhere he went which was evident in the outcome of the just concluded primaries.

“This hurdle has been crossed and the bigger one is what we await with the only belief that he’ll also cross that in good stead.

“What we will bank on is our unity which makes us stronger than being weak as a divided party.

“So powerful is the light of unity that it can illuminate the whole earth. And this is what we all as party members should embrace”.

Ayinde declared: “Akanbi, the real battle is ahead and insha Allah, victory will be our songs come March 2023”.