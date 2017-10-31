Kuwaiti emir accepts cabinet resignation

Kuwait’s emir has accepted the government’s resignation amid political turmoil in the Gulf country.

The Information Ministry said on Monday that Emir Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah accepted the resignation of the cabinet let by Prime Minister, Jaber Mubarak al-Hamad al-Sabah.

The resignation came ahead of a parliamentary session where lawmakers were set to hold no-confidence votes for the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Mohamed al-Abdullah.

Parliament, however, suspended its sessions until a new cabinet is sworn in.

While Kuwait holds broadly free elections, effective power remains in the hands of the ruling al-Sabah family, with the government appointed directly by the emir.

The current parliament was elected in 2016.

Nevertheless the parliament is one of the more influential in the Arab world.

It frequently subjects ministers to detailed questioning and can pass a vote of no confidence if it is not satisfied with their responses.

Yet, there have been several instances of ministers tendering their resignation in recent years to avoid questioning in parliament.

Report says Kuwait, like other Gulf countries whose economies are centered on oil and gas extraction and processing, has been hard hit by prolonged low oil prices.