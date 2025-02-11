Kunle Afolayan’s KAP Film, TV Academy resumes intensive filmmaking masterclass

KAP Film and Television Academy, founded by renowned Nigerian filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, is set to continue the hosting of its intensive filmmaking physical masterclass for aspiring filmmakers and beginners looking to gain hands-on experience in the art and business of filmmaking.

The first in the lineup of the training curricula in filmmaking for 2025 is the KAP Film and Television Academy’s Physical Master Class.

It will be held from February 25, 2025 at KAP Hub in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to a statement from the office of the founder: “The training will cover every aspect of filmmaking, including screenwriting, directing, editing, sound design, production design, cinematography, acting, producing, and the business of film.

“Participants will engage in both theoretical and practical sessions, working on real-life projects under the guidance of some of Nigeria’s most accomplished industry professionals.”

Afolayan advised interested applicants to secure a spot by registering via the website as limited slots are available for this exclusive masterclass.

KAP Film and Television Academy has over the past four years of operation successfully trained over 100,000 students via e-learning and physical classes platforms.

It boasts a distinguished faculty that includes award-winning filmmakers, directors and industry experts like Kunle Afolayan, Tunde Kelani, Judith Audu, Tunde Babalola, Ope Ajayi, and Bimbo Akintola.

The academy has also partnered with global institutions such as Mastercard Foundation, Netflix, University of Southern California, as well as the French, German, and American diplomatic missions in Nigeria.

