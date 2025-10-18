Kunle Afolayan’s film academy, Oyo celebrate 165 new filmmakers

The KAP Film & Television Academy founded by renowned filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, marked a landmark moment with its Graduation Ceremony for the Filmmaking Residency Programme made possible via a partnership with the Oyo State Government.

The glamorous event was held on Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at the picturesque KAP Film Village & Resort in Igbojaye, Oyo State.

The graduation showcased exceptional creativity of 165 emerging filmmakers drawn meticulously from all 33 local government areas of Oyo State.

The participants had just completed a 10-day intensive filmmaking residency programme at the resort supported by SONY and Kontakt Pro Nigeria.

The initiative provided participants with practical, hands-on training across the core aspects of filmmaking, including screenwriting, directing, cinematography, producing, editing, and sound design.

A major highlight of the event was the screening of eight short films produced by the residency groups.

Each film reflected storytelling, collaboration, and authentic depictions of local culture, earning heartfelt applause from guests and faculty members alike.

At the ceremony, the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, represented by his Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, lauded the programme as a significant economic and cultural development milestone for the state.

In his remarks, Makinde commended Afolayan and the KAP team for establishing a creative ecosystem that promotes film, talent, and tourism in Oyo State.

He also congratulated the students for their dedication, passion, and craftsmanship, describing their work as “a true representation of Oyo’s cultural pride and creative excellence.”

Delivering a heartfelt and inspiring address, Afolayan, Founder of KAP Film & Television Academy and visionary behind the KAP Film Village & Resort, commended the state government’s efforts in providing a viable platform for economic empowerment of the youth in the state.

He went further to admonish the students on the importance of discipline, creativity, and cultural identity in filmmaking.

He said: “Attention to details and commitment to creativity are non-negotiable for great filmmakers.

“These students have shown that talent, when nurtured in the right environment, can flourish into excellence.

“I encourage them to keep making films together and continue telling our stories with pride.”

The graduating students also received constructive feedback from the distinguished industry experts and panel of the faculty, including Tunde Kelani, Joke Silva, Kemi Adesoye, Rotimi Fakunle, and Lola Maja, who all commended their storytelling, teamwork, and technical growth over the course of the programme.

Also at the ceremony and commending both the Government and KAP Academy, the Oluigbo of Igbojaye, Oba Zaccheus Olatunji Oyeleke, Alobaloke III, expressed his satisfaction at another exciting fulfilment of set objectives of KAP Film Village and Resort as envisaged when he gave his royal blessing for the film village to be established.

The KAP Filmmaking Residency Programme reinforces the Academy’s mission to train, empower, and inspire the next generation of African storytellers.

Founded by award-winning filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, the KAP Film & Television Academy is one of Nigeria’s leading creative institutions dedicated to nurturing new voices in film and television.

The Academy offers professional training in filmmaking, screenwriting, editing, cinematography, sound, and production management, equipping students with both technical skills and industry exposure.

Located in Igbojaye, Oyo State, the KAP Film Village & Resort is a unique creative retreat combining filmmaking infrastructure with the tranquility of nature.

It provides filmmakers, artists, and tourists a space for creation, relaxation, and collaboration.

It is home to major film productions, including the blockbuster: Aníkúlápó.