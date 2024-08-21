Kumuyi: Why Christians, Muslims must live in love

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, William Kumuyi, has called on the Christians and Muslims in the country to love and live in harmony with one another.

He made the call on Monday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State during a Global Conference organised by the Change Makers International.

Kumuyi, who is the Founder and Convener of CMI, said that the conference, with the theme: “Driving positive change and social impact,” was to bring the consciousness of the people to becoming change agents in Nigeria.

Speaking on: “The call and the commission of a change maker,” he outlined the response and responsibility of a change maker with reference to Luke 10:39.

He also listed the role and roles of a change maker, the rule and reign of the Almighty change maker.

Kumuyi said: “We should respond to our responsibility to love our neighbours as was commanded by God.

“Lift up your neighbours, assist and care for them.

“How do we say that we love God when we don’t care for our neighbours?

“Who are our neighbours?

“Christians and Muslims are our neighbours.

“We are created by God, we have the same father, we have the same flesh and blood that runs through us.

“Christians and muslims should give one another a sense of belonging.

“Our neighbours are not only those who are in the same religious faith as us.

“We should help each other.”

Kumuyi added that people should help to pay their neighbour’s child’s school fees, if they have.

He said: “We should have compassion for our neighbours as change makers.

“The needs of our neighbours that are in pain, crisis, or sick should be more important to us than where we are going.

“Think through life: If you are in a painful situation like your neighbour, what would you like your neighbour to do for you?

“Do to others what you want them to do for you.

“Call your neighbours together, and while you are talking with them, give them food, if you have, before you start preaching to them the gospel because Jesus Christ is a well rounded person who understood who his neighbour was.”

Kumuyi advised Nigerians to understand their neighbours and do to them as Jesus Christ did to the multitude who came to him (Job 2: 9-17).

He added: “If you are not a hearer and doer of the word of God then you are not righteous (Matthew 25:43).

“Don’t look at religion or tribe, look at everyone as Jesus Christ did and do good to them (Revelations 7: 9-17).

“We need to help and save people who are in trouble.

“We should not rule over people, but we have to be servants for our people and allow God to be the ruler (Psalm 146:10).

“We need to be inventors, our lives should be attractive to others.

“Teach everyone how to become better, be a man, a woman available to lift people and make a change.

“Be you doers of the word and not hearers only, deceiving your own self.”

