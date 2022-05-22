Kumuyi cancels South East crusade after IPOB’s warning

The General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has cancelled a global crusade scheduled to hold in Aba, Abia State between May 24 and 29.

This was contained in a statement by the Chairman of the Aba Global Crusade, Pastor James Akpofure, on Saturday.

The Indigenous People of Biafra had in a statement told Kumuyi to stay away from the South East.

The statement was signed by IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful.

The statement said: “As there are currently some security challenges at the intended alpha location (Aba, Abia State, Nigeria), the Global Crusade Convener, Pastor (Dr) W.F. Kumuyi commiserates with our people in Abia State and will be praying along for God’s Divine Intervention.”

Akpofure said Kumuyi would keep praying for God’s divine intervention in the insecurity bedevilling the South East geopolitical zone.

Powerful had said in his earlier statement: “Let him (Kumuyi) and the organisers of the crusade make sure that nothing happens. The security of this region is not good because of political and criminal activities. We, therefore, advise him to stop this crusade for security reasons.

“IPOB will not allow anyone to die because of this crusade scheduled to hold in Aba. The probability of criminals operating as unknown gunmen infiltrating the crusade is high and they will blame it on IPOB.”