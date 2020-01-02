Dejan Kulusevski has completed his move from Atalanta to Juventus after undergoing a medical.

The Swedish midfielder, who has impressed on loan at Parma this season, will cost the Bianconeri around €35 million, which could rise to €44 million with add ons.

He has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Juventus and will be presented in the coming days, though he will stay on loan at Parma for the remainder of the campaign.

Kulusevski has scored four goals and provided seven assists in 17 matches in Serie A this season.