The immediate-past Chief of Military Intelligence of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Abdulrahman Kuliya, who died with the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, in an air accident at the Kaduna International Airport on Friday, played decisive roles in the infiltration of terrorists’ factions.

A former Deputy Director, Intelligence Management, Defence Intelligence Agency, Kuliya was Coordinator Joint Intelligence Centre, Operation Lafiya Dole when Attahiru was the Theatre Commander in the North East.

Following the infiltration, it was gathered that violent confrontations broke out among fighters of Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) groups.

PRNigeria learnt that upon Kuliya’s assumption of office as Army’s intelligence czar, and the renewed counter-insurgency mission of the late COAS, some insurgents had indicated their intention to surrender.

But instead of encouraging them to surrender, Gen. Kuliya suggested to the COAS that the insurgents should hold on and support the military by getting more intelligence on their terrorists’ groups.

A top military intelligence officer involved in some of the operations told PRNigeria that the newly coded ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ was more of collaborative efforts of the military and intelligence services for psychological operations with the local community and potential insurgents that are willing to surrender.

The source said: “It was therefore easy for the intelligence arm of the operations to deploy and engage operatives and local assets for the mission.

“Since the beginning of May 2021 and with the support of other intelligence services, the Nigerian Army and Airforce conducted several clandestine aerial and artillery bombardments on selected terrorists’ camps and locations to give advantage to one of the factional groups of terrorists that were willing to surrender.

“The operation was very successful before the death of Gen. Kuliya with his boss Gen Attahiru in a plane crash. Meanwhile, we are closely monitoring the ongoing rival clashes between ISWAP and Boko Haram fighters.”

Last week, the Nigerian troops of Operation Hadin Kai, PRNigeria had reported, bombarded a mass gathering of Boko Haram fighters at Dawuri village in Konduga and other Local Government Area of Borno State, following credible intelligence.

Recall that the factional leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, was reportedly killed after a deadly clash between his men and those of ISWAP.

Intelligence sources, while confirming the development to PRNigeria, said the notorious terrorists’ leader must have been killed during the struggle for power between his Boko Haram and ISWAP group.

Meanwhile, former Army chief, Gen Tukur Buratai, says the late Ibrahim Attahiru was on the verge of making the country proud in the fight against insurgency when he died.

In a condolence message, Buratai said late Attahiru was determined to successfully lead the army.

“I do not doubt his ability as he had served under me in various capacities and was well-grounded for the job with active support and collaboration of his colleagues.”

Also in his condolence, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum said Attahiru was evidently committed to the fight against Boko Haram and was determined to significantly contribute to ending the insurgency.

“The commitment of the late chief of army staff to the fight against Boko Haram was very obvious. Within the short time he served, he had been to Borno on multiple occasions, meeting operational commanders and troops at battlefronts.

“In all his interactions, he regularly motivated troops. The people of Borno thank him and all our gallant fallen heroes for their unquantifiable service to Borno and the rest of Nigeria,” Zulum said.