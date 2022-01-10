Kukah’s invitation by DSS: We’ll go with him, but Gumi too should be summoned — Christian youths

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria has vowed to accompany fiery cleric and Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Fr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, to the office of the Department of State Services following his alleged invitation by the secret police.

The President of the YOWICAN, Belusochukwu Enwere, made the position of the group known in a statement issued on Sunday.

Enwere, however, said if Kukah had been summoned by the DSS for criticising the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari, then an invitation should also be extended to popular Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, over his alleged continued romance with bandits.

The statement said: “The attention of YOWICAN has been drawn to the purported invitation extended to Bishop Hassan Kukah, Bishop of Sokoto Diocese. Bishop Kukah committed no offense; rather, the government should channel her energy in the fight to liberate the country from terrorists and bandits.

“Recently, more than 200 people were killed and villagers displaced in Zamfara State. This is disheartening indeed. We will mobilise all Christian youths across the country to honour this invitation.

“The DSS has extended her invitation to us not Bishop Kukah and we will honour it. The DSS should first invite Ahmad Gumi for questioning for interfacing with bandits.

“Controversial Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has advised people in the terrorised North West of Nigeria on how they can live in peace with the armed bandits occupying their forests.”

Enwere accused Gumi of “fraternizing with the bandits and he has been working freely without any invitation from the DSS or police.”

He said: “The DSS has invited Bishop Matthew Kukah for questioning days after the prominent Catholic priest ramped up his criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to curb nationwide insecurity.

“Bishop Kukah had slammed President Buhari in his Christmas sermon, saying the Nigerian leader has failed to show competence as terrorists, bandits and other violent criminals embark on a coordinated and relentless rampage across the country.”