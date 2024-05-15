Kukah visits Tinubu, says Nigerians are in pains

The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Rev. Matthew Kukah, has said that Nigerians are suffering and are eager to know when they feel the needed relief.

The Founder of the Kukah Centre said this on Wednesday when he visited President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

Kukah, who spoke with State House Correspondents after the meeting with President Tinubu, said though one year were too short to expect the administration to provide solutions to the myriad of the challenges facing the country, Nigerians needed to get a sense of how soon they expect to breathe a sigh of relief.

He said: “I’m sure that many people will tell you that one year is not enough to make a judgement.

“However, from where we all stand, we know that we are all in a very difficult situation.

“Nigerians are in various levels of pain and they are pains that are unintended.

“But they are as a result of certain policy decisions that hopefully, with time, can be amended in order to serve the welfare of ordinary people.

“I believe that the essence of government is to guarantee the welfare and security of ordinary citizens.

“I believe that the times that we are in are very very difficult times, and nobody should be under any illusion.

“But there are also times for renewal.

“We just need to commit ourselves to the fact that building a good society takes a lot of time.

“It’s not something that is done in one lifetime.

“And for me, the most important thing is for us to continue on the building blocks of the things that we think are being done well.

“My argument has always been that the government needs to very quickly improve the quality of communication so that Nigerians can at least get a sense of how long is it going to be before food is ready.”