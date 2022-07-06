Kuje Prison: Keyamo condemns attack, urges Nigerians to be resolute

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has condemned Tuesday’s attack on the Kuje custodial centre, Abuja by suspected terrorists.

Keyamo, in his verified Twitter handle, urged Nigerians to be resolute and determined to overcome the forces of evil.

“We must remain resolute and determined to overcome these forces of evil in our country.

“No amounts of terrorists attacks will make us bow to these elements who wish to take away our freedoms and happiness.

“I am confident they will ALL be routed eventually!”

Recall that suspected Boko Haram members Tuesday evening bombed the correctional centre, paving the way for over 300 inmates to flee.