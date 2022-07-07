Kuje Prison: IGP orders 24-hour security at bases, armouries

Following the terrorist attack on Kuje Prison attack on Wednesday and another attack that occurred in Niger State last week, leading to the death of about 40 security personnel and civilians, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered police formations across Nigeria to be on yellow.

The directive of the Inspector General of Police was contained in a signal he sent to formations across the country.

Baba directed personnel across formations in Nigeria to embark on 24-hour security and to beef up security at bases, armouries, correctional centres and all Critical National Assets in their areas of responsibility.

All Senior Police Officers were also commanded to lecture personnel on the importance of consciousness and for them to remain on alert.

In addition, all police formations were directed and expected to maintain a half unit of armed men at the base on a 24-hour basis, and to respond to all distress situations.

The signal stated: “In view of the attack on Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja on 5th July 2022, attack on security personnel in Niger State last week, which led to the loss of about 40 security personnel and civilians, you are directed to beef up security at bases, armouries, correctional centres and all Critical National Assets in AOR (areas of responsibilities), you are to also lecture personnel to be security conscious and remain at alert, to nip in the bud the nefarious activities of all criminal elements. You are further directed to maintain half unit of armed men at the base on 24-hour basis, to respond to all distress situations….”