Kuje Prison attack: United Kingdom reacts, advises citizens in Nigeria

The United Kingdom has reacted to the attack on the Medium Security Prison in Kuje, Abuja, warning its citizens in Nigeria.

The reaction was contained in a Foreign Travel Advice on Nigeria it issued to its citizens after the attack on Kuje Prison.

The advisory said: “You should be extra vigilant if in the area.”

The advisory also further warned citizens in Owo, Ondo State, where St. Francis Catholic Church in the town was attacked on June 5, 2022, with many killed and injured.

It said: “The High Commission are in contact with the local authorities.

“If you are in the area, you should monitor local media, exercise caution and follow the advice of local authorities.”

The travel advisory said since August 9, 2021, there has been an increase in protests and demonstrations in the South East region of Nigeria.

It said: “Protests, including ‘Stay at Home’ protests, remain likely in the South East region.

“There have been reports of violence during Stay at Home protests previously.

“You should monitor local media, avoid any demonstrations or large gatherings and follow any instructions from local police and security forces.

“There have been a number of attacks and targeted killings in the South East and South South regions of Nigeria, including in the states of Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Imo, Abia, Anambra, Delta, Edo and Ebonyi. Some of these attacks have been on isolated roads and in remote locations, but there is a chance that they could occur in metropolitan areas.

“There is also a heightened risk of indiscriminate attacks on police and security infrastructure, which may inadvertently affect bystanders.

“A number of states have imposed curfews.

“Travellers to these regions are advised to exercise caution if travelling in remote areas at night and follow local news and information outlets for further information, including on local curfews.”