Kuje Prison attack: Fears over whereabouts of Abba Kyari, Dariye, Nyame

There is now calm at the Kuje Correctional Centre in the Federal Capital Territory.

This followed a deadly attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre by gunmen on Tuesday night, PRNigeria reports.

Recall that suspected terrorists attacked the prison, freeing hardened criminals into the nation’s capital.

PRNigeria gathered that insurgents stormed the facility at about 10pm, detonating explosives and opening live rounds on state agents guarding the facility.

There is fear that some high-profile inmates, including infamous terror masterminds, could have escaped during the attack.

The prison facility holds some high-profile inmates, including former Plateau State Governor, Joshua Dariye, and his Taraba State counterpart, Jolly Nyame, who had been granted pardons by the National Council of States.

Similarly, suspended Head of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, and his team members allegedly involved in drug-related issues were also detained at the facility before the attack.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Nigerian Correctional Service, A. D. Umar, which PRNigeria obtained, indicated that immediately after the terrorists invaded the Kuje Prison, men of the Armed Squad of the NCoS and other security agencies attached to the custodial centre were swiftly mobilised for a response operation.

“Calm has been restored to the facility and the situation is under control,” part of the statement reads.

According to the Correction Service spokesperson, details of the response operation by troops will be made available soon.

