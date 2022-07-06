Kuje Prison: Atiku expresses sadness on terrorists’ attack

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has expressed sadness over Tuesday’s attack on Kuje Correctional facility, Abuja.

Atiku’s reaction to the attack was obtained from a post on his verified Twitter handle Wednesday.

“I am concerned and saddened by reports of the attack on Kuje Prison by suspected terrorists.

“My concern arises not only from the prospects of the escape of detained terrorists and hardened criminals but of its implications for the security of lives and property to residents of Abuja and its environs.

“I wish to restate what I said to THISDAY Newspapers on Monday that our inability to enthrone a regime of law and order in which the arrest and prosecution of criminals will be made a priority as a deterrent to copycats is the reason why insecurity continues to fester in our country. -AA” the former VP twitted.