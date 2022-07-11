Kuje jailbreak: NDLEA arrests wanted terror suspect with drug in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested one of the wanted terror suspects, who escaped from the Medium Security Correctional Centre, Kuje, on July 5.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that scores of terrorists had on July 5, launched a daring attack on the facility and bombed their way in.

They freed 879 inmates among whom were about 64 who had terror-related charges preferred against them.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, the Director, Media and Advocacy NDLEA, Femi Babafemi said that the fleeing terror suspect, Suleiman Sidi, was arrested in the early hours of Monday July 11.

Babafemi said that Sidi was arrested at Area 1 motor park, in the Federal Capital Territory while attempting to board a commercial vehicle to Maiduguri, Borno state.

“When he was searched, three wraps of cannabis sativa were found on him.

“During preliminary interview, the wanted terror suspect confirmed he was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre for terrorism and robbery charges

“He added that he was indeed one of the inmates who escaped from the facility last Tuesday,” the NDLEA spokesman said.

Meanwhile, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, the NDLEA Chairman, as commended officers and men of the FCT Command of the Agency for the arrest.

Babafemi quoted Marwa as directing that the arrested fugitive should be immediately handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).