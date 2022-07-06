Kuje custodial attack: NSCDC describes slain personnel as a gallant officer

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Wednesday described a personnel of the Corps, Insp Ilyasu Abraham who was killed during Tuesday’s Kuje Correctional Service attack as a gallant officer.

NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Olusola Odumosu during an interview with the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that the deceased personnel was deployed to the correctional facility three years ago.

Odumosu said that the circumstances surrounding the death of the officer were unfortunate.

“Late Abraham who was shot, fought bravely before his death as the attack was unexpected.

“The Corps Commandant-General (CG), Ahmed Audi is saddened by the death of Abraham.

”The CG has assured the family of the slain personnel that all necessary compensation will be delivered in due time,” he said.

The CG urged citizens to remain calm as the NSCDC in collaboration with other security agencies were working effortlessly to ensure inmates at large are rearrested.

The CG said that adequate measures will be put in place to avoid such reoccurrence across the country.

At about 10.30 p.m on Tuesday, gunmen attacked the Kuje Correctional Service killing one personnel.

Authorities said three security operatives were injured and four inmates killed.

Security operatives have begun the search for over 600 escaping inmates from the Medium Security Correctional Service invaded by armed men in the Kuje area of Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Shuaibu Belgore confirmed the information while addressing newsmen at the scene of the jailbreak on Wednesday.

Belgore said that over 300 inmates had voluntarily returned and some apprehended.