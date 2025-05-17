Kresta Laurel Limited kickstarts 35th anniversary celebration

Leading electro-mechanical engineering company, Kresta Laurel Limited (KLL), as part of its 35th anniversary celebration decided on an impactful Corporate Social Responsibility initiative focused on nurturing the next generation of Nigerian engineers.

The interactive training programme, which was organised for engineering undergraduates of the University of Lagos, Lagos State University, and Lagos State University of Science and Technology on Thursday at the company’s corporate headquarters in Maryland, Lagos, underscored Kresta Laurel’s unwavering commitment to bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical industry experience while investing in Nigeria’s engineering future.

“For 35 years, Kresta Laurel has maintained its position as a trailblazer in Nigeria’s engineering sector by consistently investing in knowledge development,” said its Managing Director, Engr. Dideolu Falobi, while presenting the company’s landmark history and scorecards to the students.

Falobi added: “This initiative represents our dedication to nurturing young engineering talent and equipping them with practical skills needed to excel in the industry.”

The comprehensive training programme included sessions on the rich history of Kresta Laurel Limited as well as leadership development training presented by a former Commissioner, Kehinde Sogunle.

Additionally, Sunkanmi Adegorite, Executive Director of Sales, took the students through a crucial session on fire safety and prevention, while the company’s HSE Officer, Habib Lukman, shared valuable insights on health, safety, and environment best practices in the engineering industry.

The company’s Management Representative on ISO 9001:2015, Peter Adewumi, took the students through Quality Management Systems with Kresta Laurel Limited as a case study.

According to some of the student participants: “The programme has offered invaluable insights into real-world engineering applications while connecting with industry professionals who provided mentorship and guidance on career development opportunities.”

Since its inception in 1990, Kresta Laurel Limited has established itself as Nigeria’s foremost engineering company with distinctive competence in electro-mechanical systems.

The company has built an impressive portfolio specialising in:

– Elevators and Lifts

– Overhead Travelling Cranes and Hoists

– Industrial Uninterruptible Power Systems (UPS)

– Welding Machines

– Data Centre Enclosures

– Building Maintenance Units (Cleaning Cradles)

– Mobile Shelving Systems.

Under the visionary leadership of its Chairman, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Governor of Ogun State (2003-2011) and representative of Ogun East Senatorial District, Kresta Laurel Limited has maintained exceptional standards of technical expertise and service delivery across various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

At 35, Kresta Laurel has also unveiled new products and established various initiatives throughout the year, reinforcing the company’s position as an industry leader committed to corporate social responsibility and sustainable growth.

Established in 1990, Kresta Laurel Limited is Nigeria’s leading engineering company with distinctive competence and knowledge in electro-mechanical systems.

The company provides cutting-edge engineering solutions to clients across various sectors, including oil and gas, banking, aviation, transportation, manufacturing, construction, and public infrastructure.

With 35 years of unparalleled service delivery, Kresta Laurel continues to set the standard for engineering excellence in Nigeria and beyond.

The event had in attendance the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Lagos, Professor S. O. Adeosun, as well as Dr. O. Oyekeye, Dr. Lawrence Osoba, and Dr. M. Obidiagwu, all of the Faculty of Engineering, University of Lagos.

Engr. Osho represented the Dean of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology at the event.

