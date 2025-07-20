Kperogi apologises to Aisha Buhari over divorce claim

Farooq Kperogi, a professor of journalism and emerging media at Kennesaw State University, has issued an unreserved apology to former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, over his recent claim that she was no longer married to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, July 20, Kperogi described his action as “one of the worst and cruelest lapses of judgment” he has ever made, admitting that it has caused him immense personal anguish.

“To Mrs. Aisha Buhari, I offer my heartfelt and unreserved apology for the needless and deeply regrettable hurt I have caused. I am truly sorry,” he wrote.

Kperogi had in an earlier Facebook post dated July 16 claimed that the former First Lady had divorced the late president, reverted to her maiden name, Halilu, and was reluctant to care for Buhari during his illness.

However, in his retraction, Kperogi explained that although the information came from a highly trusted source, sharing it publicly was a grave mistake.

“Going public with the information was an error on my part, as not every well-sourced information is for public consumption,” he stated.

The academic said it was a former aide to the First Lady, Alhaji Sani Zorro, whom he respects deeply, that reached out to correct the record. Kperogi acknowledged Mrs. Buhari’s exclusive right to define the state of her marriage.

“Mrs. Buhari herself has the ultimate authority and right to define the status of her marriage… Her truth should be respected as supreme, whatever other facts may exist,” he said.

While maintaining he acted without malice, Kperogi conceded that the pain caused by his actions outweighed any justification for public disclosure.

“I shouldn’t have shared it publicly. Period. Doing so violated every moral and ethical principle I cherish and uphold,” he added.

