Cheikhou Kouyaté has showered encomium on Nigerian whiz kid Chidiebere Eze for his display in their 2-1 loss to Everton on Saturday.

“I’m happy to score today,” he said. “But it doesn’t matter because we lost; my goal does nothing tonight.”

Kouyaté’s goal came via a set-piece, with the now-Palace utility player taking up the role of imposing centre-back. For him, though, it’s a role that is second nature to him: “I know this role for when I played with Anderlecht and some games with West Ham and also with my national team,” he said. “I know this role a long time, and this is why it is a little bit easier for me.”

It was a bittersweet moment for Eberechi Eze who made his full Premier League debut in a defeat. Kouyaté was full of praise for the summer signing, though, and is excited for what is to come: “This kid is so special,” he admitted. “Now we need to give him a little bit of time.

“The Premier League are going to enjoy him because he has a good mentality, he plays well and we are happy to have this boy here.”