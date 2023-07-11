Korea partners NiDCOM on diaspora engagement

828 828

The South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Kim Young-Chae, says the South

Korean Government has just established the South Korean oversea agency

similar to Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), as a one-stop shop for

Korean nationals in the Diaspora.

Amb. Young-Chae who disclosed this during a visit to the Chairman/ CEO,

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, at

the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, said the agency was established

in June, this year

The Korean Envoy congratulated the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed

Tinubu for the success of his election and inauguration as President of

Nigeria.

He emphasised that the visit was to foster partnership for a continuous

Diaspora engagement.

He noted that the Nigerian Diaspora plays a vital role in the global

economy and urged them to invest in the private corporate sector of the

country’s economy, thereby fostering a filial relationship with the

Nigerian Government.

Young-chae also raised that South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol,

launched a Diaspora one-stop centre to attend to its citizens all over

the world

In addition, the South Korean Ambassador stated that unlike Nigerians

living abroad, Korean citizens can vote globally in their embassies

during an election period.

Chairman/CEO, (NiDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, commended the South

Korean Ambassador for deepening the partnership with the Commission;

“We are happy that you have decided to set up an agency for Korean

Diasporas as we hope to learn from one another to foster continuous

engagement.

“We will ensure to work with you and reach out to key into our

initiatives.We have a Diaspora Day coming up on July 25, 2023, which we

celebrate annually, and a Diaspora Investment Summit in November.

“Nigerians are excelling in health, science and technology, education

sports, media, and entertainment globally, amongst several others.The

Commission produced a compendium in 2022 and the next edition is

underway.”

“We are also focused on our 2nd and 3rd Generation Diaspora and we look

forward to continuous relationships and partnership.” She concluded.

Dabiri-Erewa further said NiDCOM is primarily building trust with the

Nigerian Diaspora community to fast track investment back home through

various programmes.