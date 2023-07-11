Korea partners NiDCOM on diaspora engagement

The South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Kim Young-Chae, says the South
Korean Government has just established the South Korean oversea agency
similar to Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), as a one-stop shop for
Korean nationals in the Diaspora.
Amb. Young-Chae who disclosed this during a visit to the Chairman/ CEO,
Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, at
the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, said the agency was established
in June, this year
The Korean Envoy congratulated the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed
Tinubu for the success of his election and inauguration as President of
Nigeria.
He emphasised that the visit was to foster partnership for a continuous
Diaspora engagement.
He noted that the Nigerian Diaspora plays a vital role in the global
economy and urged them to invest in the private corporate sector of the
country’s economy, thereby fostering a filial relationship with the
Nigerian Government.
Young-chae also raised that South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol,
launched a Diaspora one-stop centre to attend to its citizens all over
the world
In addition, the South Korean Ambassador stated that unlike Nigerians
living abroad, Korean citizens can vote globally in their embassies
during an election period.
Chairman/CEO, (NiDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, commended the South
Korean Ambassador for deepening the partnership with the Commission;
“We are happy that you have decided to set up an agency for Korean
Diasporas as we hope to learn from one another to foster continuous
engagement.
“We will ensure to work with you and reach out to key into our
initiatives.We have a Diaspora Day coming up on July 25, 2023, which we
celebrate annually, and a Diaspora Investment Summit in November.
“Nigerians are excelling in health, science and technology, education
sports, media, and entertainment globally, amongst several others.The
Commission produced a compendium in 2022 and the next edition is
underway.”
“We are also focused on our 2nd and 3rd Generation Diaspora and we look
forward to continuous relationships and partnership.” She concluded.
Dabiri-Erewa further said NiDCOM is primarily building trust with the
Nigerian Diaspora community to fast track investment back home through
various programmes.