Kontemporary boss to chair Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum series 2025

The former President of the Information Technology (Industry) Association of Nigeria and Principal Consultant, Kontemporary Konsulting Limited, Jimson Olufuye, would preside over the 2025 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum series, scheduled to hold on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

The Lead Consulting Strategist, DigitalSENSE Africa and Group Executive Editor of ITREALMS Media, Ogbuefi Remmy Nweke, made this disclosure.

Nweke said this year’s edition of Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum on Internet Governance for Development (IG4D) series, with the theme: “Global Digital Compact: Opportunities for Multi-stakeholders in Nigeria,” will hold at the prestigious Welcome Centre Hotels, International Airport Road, Ikeja, Lagos.

He said that Olufuye was the former Vice-Chair of the World Innovation Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) between 2010 and 2012, and Chair, Finance and Operations of ICANN Business Constituency between 2014 and 2020.

As the first chair of the concerned private sector-led over 40-nation strong Africa ICT Alliance (AfICTA), Olufuye currently serves as the Chair of the Advisory Council, and was among the five business representatives in the United Nations Commission for Science and Technology for Development Working Groups on Improvements to the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) and on Enhanced Cooperation on public policy matters pertaining to the Internet between 2012 and 2018.

Also Read

Currently serving as a member of the UN Secretary-General’s IGF Multistakeholder Advisory Group (MAG), he was before now a member of MAG between 2010 and 2012.

He was equally a member of the Netmundial+10 Steering Committee 2024 and leader of the AfICTA delegation to the UN Summit of the Future 2024.

He is the architect of the new Tripod Cybersecurity Maturity Model, TCMM.africa.

NDSF series on IG4D, powered by ITREALMS Media group is hosted by DigitalSENSE Africa, an At-Large Structure (ALS) certified by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, including Internet Society (ISOC), Nigeria chapter; Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); and Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN).

In 2024, Nweke recalled that the Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum was chaired by the award-winning Executive Director, Media Rights Agenda, Edetaen Ojo.

The Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum (NDSF) series on Internet Governance for Development made its debut in 2009 and has remained a rallying point for stakeholders to have a discourse on Internet access, openness, affordability, connectivity and ICT infrastructure among others.

Post Views: 6