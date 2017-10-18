Konta sacks coach 

Johanna Konta has split from coach Wim Fissette after less than a year together.

The British No 1 linked up with Belgian Fissette, who had previously worked with the likes of Kim Clijsters, Simona Halep and Victoria Azarenka, ahead of the 2017 season.

Konta said in a statement: ‘After careful thought and discussion, Wim Fissette and I have mutually decided to end our working relationship.

‘Things ended very amicably and I wish Wim all the best. We’ve achieved a lot together and I want to thank him for all his patience, hard work and expertise.

‘I will be working with my team over the coming weeks to find the right way forward for me and my tennis. The goal is to get a new coach or coaches in place as soon as possible but the focus will be on making the right decision rather than a quick decision.

‘I feel very excited and optimistic about the future and very committed to improving and becoming the best tennis player that I can be.’

Konta will continue to work with hitting partner Andrew Fitzpatrick, strength and conditioning specialist Gill Myburgh, physio Milly Mirkovic and mental coach Elena Sosa.