Konga to employ over one million Nigerians, Africans by 2025

Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, is set to become one of the biggest employers of labour in Nigeria after unveiling plans to provide meaningful employment opportunities for over 500,000 Nigerians as well as another 500,000 in other African countries by 2025.

The development will see Konga not only top the employment charts in the private sector but will also see the company rival government and sub-national entities in terms of employment figures, while also significantly contributing to ameliorating the worrisome unemployment situation in Nigeria and other Africans as it prepares for strategic African expansion.

The ambitious plan, feelers from within the e-commerce group have revealed, will go a long way in re-writing the narrative for many under-employed and unemployed youths in Nigeria. Specifically, the management of Konga intends to channel its considerable resources in developing creative employment for hardworking and aspiring youths across Nigeria. In addition to offering many a chance to join the Konga Group’s retail revolution through its existing and new subsidiaries being unrolled across verticals; other interested beneficiaries will also get opportunities to become members of Konga’s fast-growing affiliates which ultimately grants successful candidates life-long partnerships with the company.

The Konga Group currently provides direct and indirect employment for well over 250,000 Nigerians across its multiple entities, including its growing chain of over 35 retail stores scattered across Nigeria; the Konga Marketplace, a game-changing initiative which it pioneered in Africa; KongaPay, a Central Bank of Nigeria-licensed Fintech platform; Kxpress, an ambitious digital logistics company with huge delivery assets; Konga Travel, an award winning IATA-certified revolutionary travel and tours company; the recently launched Konga Health, a digital health care distribution chain and the soon-to-be launched Konga Food, among many others.

Nick Imudia, Co-CEO, Konga Group while chatting with new hires virtually, disclosed the motivation behind the massive job creation drive.

‘‘We are passionate about giving as many Nigerians and Africans who are qualified and ready to work the opportunity to find meaningful expression of their talents. Example is our partnership with Edo Stae Government which shall not only employ thousands of youths, but shall enhance and facilitate activities for SMEs in the state to become global corporate citizens.

‘‘This is because we believe, in line with the Konga mantra, that this will help them find happiness and live fuller, richer lives. But it doesn’t just end with the unemployed. Our research has shown that there are quite a number of under-employed Nigerians, many of who can make a difference across board, if given a chance.

‘‘Therefore, as a strong corporate citizen and in line with the status of the Konga Group as a company built as a public trust, Management has set an ambitious target to employ over 500,000 Nigerians by the year 2025. This is no mean feat by any standards, but at Konga, we are known for never shying away from confronting challenges and surmounting them.

‘‘We will be rolling out these creative employment opportunities soon and we are confident that it will offer many Nigerians who are determined to achieve, a useful avenue to, not only find gainful employment, but also create employment and wealth for others,’’ he stated.

Acquired by the Zinox Group in November 2018 in a landmark development that has been described as one of the most brilliant mergers and acquisition in the business world, the Konga Group has been transformed into unarguably one of the leading players in the African e-commerce space, with a string of innovative strategies backed by an impressive growth trajectory that has catapulted the business into the first e-Commerce platform to hit profitability on the continent.