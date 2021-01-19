Over 65,000 mobile phones, 15,000 laptops/desktops/printers, 3,150 inverters and inverter batteries, 1550 TVs, loads of Fast Moving Consumer Goods as well as Home and Kitchen items of assorted brands and configurations are up for grabs on e-Commerce giant Konga’s first major sales campaign for 2021, tagged: “January Clearance Sale.”

The January Clearance Sale, which kicked off on Monday, will run until January 31, 2021.

One of the exciting features of this clearance sale is the opportunity it affords individuals to shop online or from any of Konga’s retail stores nationwide, while bulk buyers can also enjoy further reduced prices on Konga Bulk.

Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-Commerce giant, had made a commitment last year to support Nigerians embracing online learning and working from home as a way out of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with the current scarcity of digital devices hitting consumers with higher prices.

This commitment, observers and e-Commerce enthusiasts believe Konga has kept so far, without being overly greedy in extorting Nigerians, unlike many others.

At the moment, Konga remains the largest supplier of digital devices nationwide, leveraging on global contacts and partnerships with leading Original Equipment Manufacturers such as HP, Lenovo, DELL, ASUS, Samsung, Nokia, Infinix and Zinox and with swift delivery assurance nationwide.

Further adding to the spice of the January Clearance Sale, which, expectedly is the first of many from Konga this year is the tagline: “Everything must go,” a development which the management of the e-Commerce giant has revealed represents its determination to offload all listed items at mouth-watering prices.

Already, eager shoppers have commenced a swift rush to take advantage of the sweet deals and best-priced products on offer.

Equally important, products on offer in the January Clearance Sale can be accessed online at www.konga.com/content/clearance-sale for immediate ordering and delivery.

Meanwhile, the promotion represents a unique opportunity for all classes of shoppers to enjoy a carefully selected assortment of genuine products at prices unmatched anywhere else in the market, a point emphasized by Vice President, Retail, Eric Nana.

“Furthermore, it provides a chance for parents, returning students and educational institutions to shop essential items, as the school sessions resume nationwide. Also, it offers businesses and corporate organizations a less expensive and reliable means of replenishing or replacing official tools, devices, gadgets in record time,” he disclosed.

Konga enjoyed an outstanding 2020 despite the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the e-Commerce giant deepening its leadership of the market with a series of exciting campaigns, deals and initiatives which have further endeared it to millions of Nigerians.