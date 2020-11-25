Konga, Nigeria’s foremost composite e-Commerce giant, has been rewarded with the highly coveted Company of the Year award in the just-concluded People of the Year Awards, 2020 organized by Business Hallmark Newspaper Group.

The award, a recognition of the many landmark strides of Konga in the e-Commerce space, is the latest in a growing list of awards that Konga has received since inception.

The only e-Commerce company to have established a presence across Nigeria through its massive retail rollout, Konga was equally the sole e-Commerce brand recognised at the well-attended ceremony, which featured several other notable brands and personalities across Nigeria.

In its glowing citation on Konga during the presentation ceremony, the organisers of the awards hailed the management of Konga for revolutionising e-Commerce in Nigeria and raising the bar of service delivery in the sector.

The citation stated: ‘‘To date, (Konga) has processed well over 15 million orders and remains the only e-Commerce platform in Africa that operates an omni-channel structure; fusing an online platform with a growing chain of retail stores located across the country.

“Konga is the first Nigerian e-commerce platform to launch the online marketplace, creating a powerful, secure engine which brings together credible sellers and buyers together for a mutually rewarding business relationship.

“It…also pioneered the concept of online and offline Black Friday sales in Nigeria, ensuring that walk-in customers to its retail stores nationwide can also participate in the globally celebrated sales fiesta.”

Furthermore, the organisers credited Konga for building a world-class in-house logistics service company, KXpress, that handles deliveries to shoppers as well as to external parties.

In addition, they hailed KongaPay, a highly secure Central Bank of Nigeria-licensed payment platform, which was described as a game changer in online shopping in Nigeria.

Receiving the award on behalf of Konga, Co-CEO, Nick Imudia, stated that the recognition is a true testament of the huge contributions Konga has made in the e-Commerce space in Nigeria, even as he added that more innovative solutions and strategies are set to be unveiled by the brand soon.

Some of the notable winners of this year’s edition of the Business Hallmark Group awards include Heritage Bank, Keystone Bank; Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike; Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Group Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo; and Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

Other winners included a member of the House Representatives, Dr. Ottah Agbo; Chief Executive Officer of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Uju Ifejika; Senator James Akpanudoedehe; former Director of Corporate Communication, Central Bank of Nigeria, Isaac Okoroafor; Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu; and former President of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria, Valentine Ozigbo.

In the eight years of its existence, Konga has won over 35 local and international awards.

Founded in 2012, Konga currently boasts of a highly motivated force comprising thousands of direct and indirect employees who deliver great value and services to corporate and individual customers.

During the COVID-19-engineered lockdown in Nigeria earlier in the year, Konga became the go-to brand for many households and individuals to get essential household products, medicines and foods.

Since its acquisition by the Zinox Group in 2018, Konga has recorded over 800 per cent growth trajectory and is on the verge of profitability – a first on the African e-commerce scene.

The Business Hallmark People of the Year Award is an annual event organised by the newspaper group to celebrate institutions and individuals who have affected national development in positive ways in the course of the year.