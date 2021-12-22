Koloba Koloba: Over 8,000 online videos — Adewale Ayuba

Fuji Music Icon, Adewale Ayuba, says his new single: “Koloba Koloba,” has generated additional 8,000 online videos.

Ayuba made this known in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Lagos State.

He said the videos were made by fans, four months after its release.

He expressed excitement over the rate at which the single was well loved by his fans in Nigeria and Diaspora.

NAN reports that the music was released on August 4.

The Bonsue-fuji maestro said that having generated over 8,000 videos where Nigerians, within and outside the country, danced to the “Koloba Koloba” music, attested to the fact that the music was well loved.

Ayuba attributed this to the fact that he sought the face of God before the release of the single, coupled with the introduction of digitalised Fuji music.

He said: “I will say the acceptance of the music internationally is about 85 per cent.

“Over 8,000 videos had been released where Nigerians and those in the Diaspora dance to the music, exploring tiktok and other online applications.

“This is the amazing Grace of God.

“The music is being played at Disco Halls in Germany, China, United Kingdom, among others.

“Lots of people created the ‘Koloba Koloba’ dance challenge, which is still trending, four months after the release of the single.

“I give God the glory for that.”

Ayuba said that another single would be released by 2022, while an album would be released.

“I want this single ‘Koloba Koloba’ to stabilise through the festive season so that by next year, another single will be out,” he said.

Ayuba advised Nigerians to focus on giving out to the less privileged and persons living with disabilities during the Christmas season, known as the Season of Love.

He urged Nigerians to emulate the Biblical Jesus Christ, who expressed love to everyone that comes His way.

He said: “This is the season to give and receive.

“I want Nigerians to focus more on giving to the less privileged, knowing well that they will receive whatever given back in multiple folds.

“It is not the season to solely concentrate on one’s family, but reaching out to those who need help; extend love to those you don’t even know.”

NAN.