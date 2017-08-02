Kolarov joins AS Roma

AS Roma has signed Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov on a three-year contract.

The 31-year-old joined Man City from Lazio in 2010 and has gone on to make 247 appearances for the Citizens in all competition.

Kolarov, whose contract would have run out in 2018, started 27 of City’s 38 league matches last season, but reportedly expressed a desire to return to Italy this summer.

The Giallorossi confirmed that Kolarov had clinched a move from the Etihad Stadium for a fee of €5 million (£4.5 million) and is contracted to his new club until 2020.

The Serbia international told the official Roma site: “I am extremely happy to be here. I will give 100 percent and more for Roma. My objective is always the same – to win.”

Kolarov has won two Premier League titles with Man City, in addition to an FA Cup and two League Cups.

