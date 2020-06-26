Dr. Christopher Kolade, former High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom, will lead a distinguished team of panelists to the 2nd Edition of National Leadership Dialogue Webinar on Friday (today) from 4pm to 6.30pm.

The 2nd Edition has as its theme: “Rethinking Leadership: Focus on Competence, Governance and Impact on Society -1.”

Other Panelists include Prof. Pat Utomi, Founder, Centre for Values in Leadership; Toyin Sanni, CEO Emerging Africa Capital Group, representing WIMBIZ Nigeria; Femi Taiwo, Executive Director LEAP AFRICA; and Mukhtar Akosile, Vice Chairman North, National Youth Council of Nigeria.

The Nigerian Prize for Leadership in partnership with 19 other organisations initiated the webinar series to provide Nigerians across different sectors of society a platform to discuss and benchmark leadership as a critical factor in nation building and development.

The platform is part of efforts to groom the much needed credible successor and replacement generation in the commanding heights of Nigeria’s critical sectors.

Inaugurated on May 29, 2020, the webinar was designed to run from May to November 2020.

Partners include Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Nigeria Academy of Science, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Nigerian Economic Summit Group, National Broadcasting Commission, Historical Society of Nigeria, Centre for Values in Leadership, WIMBIZ, Burdened Elders of Nigeria, Civil Liberties Orgnasiation, Women in Successful Careers, LEAP AFRICA, National Youth Council of Nigeria, National Association of Nigerian Students, Plummet Publishing, Women Foundation of Nigeria, DigiConverge and Trade Union Congress.

Those wishing to participate should please register with: https://npl.ng/webinar/

For further enquiries, interested participants could please contact the Secretariat of the Nigerian Prize for Leadership on: 09068005000, 08077777208; Email: [email protected]