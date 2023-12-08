Kokori’s death, huge loss to human rights community – Activist

Human rights activists on the platform of Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights have described Chief Frank Kokori’s demise as a huge loss to the entire human rights community.

Kokori, a former labour union leader, died on Thursday in his home state, Delta.

Reacting, the CHSR President, Alex Omotehinse, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that the activists would forever remember Kokori for his contributions in the struggle for democracy.

Omotehinse said the late former General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers was a legend many young activists were looking up to before his death.

He said: “It is a huge loss to the entire human rights community. He gave up his life for democracy to return to the country, we will forever miss him.

“Frank Kokori was a legend and a veteran in the struggle. Some of us looked up to him. It is unfortunate that Nigerians allowed his sickness to deteriorate before intervention.

“It was at the last minute that the Delta government came to his aid which was already late. We will miss him.”

The former NUPENG general secretary died at the age of 80.

He died after a month-long battle with a kidney-related ailment.

Kokori, also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, died on his birthday at a private hospital in Warri at 1:30am.

He received attention from dignitaries and officials during his illness, including the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori.

Also Read:

Kokori was part of the June 12 struggle.

He contributed to the movement against the nullification of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, which the late Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola won.