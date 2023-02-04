Koka Flyover: The enduring legacy of a worthy leader, by Collins Agwam

“I have learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” – Maya Angelou.

The great American poet, Maya Angelou who died some years ago foretold what I would be thinking in my head as I sat down to listen to my ecstatic Aunt’s travel experience through the just commissioned Koka Flyover and Interchange along the Asaba/Onitsha expressway.

Mama Aloma as we fondly call her, regaled me with what she saw to and from Onitsha, where she has been selling her goods for 20 years and counting.

My Aunt who was all over the place with her funny old school dance steps suddenly became teary when she remembered an episode of how she lost her bag of money in one of those Onitsha trips.

“I am so happy that we have been allowed to use that bridge (Koka Flyover) that I have been talking about. Remember I told you how I lost my bag in the traffic one fateful evening. When the government started the construction of the bridge, I thought it was a political project that will never be completed,” She said. “You know those abandoned projects politicians start and never complete.

“I never thought that traffic flow could be so seamless to the extent that you could go and come back from Onitsha as many times as you want without rotting away in the traffic like we used to. It means that he knows what we go through as ordinary citizens. Governor Okowa, thank you o!”

Like Mama Aloma, there are thousands, even millions of Deltans whose lives have been and are being impacted daily by the developmental strides recorded in Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.

This landmark Project commissioned for use by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar in Asaba last Wednesday is an 8-span Flyover with dual carriageways, two ramps, and retaining walls, as well as other ancillary structures such as solar-powered street light for optimal function of the public facility.

The visibly elated Atiku who is on a joint ticket with Governor Okowa on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party for the February 25 presidential election, commended his running mate for the huge project which he said would benefit all residents of the state.

“Congratulations Governor Okowa for this huge development that you have undertaken to the benefit of the people of Delta State and Nigerians in general who ply this road daily.”

The presidential candidate, on the same day also inaugurated other monumental projects conceived and executed by the Okowa led administration such as the Model Technical College, Asaba; Maryam Babangida Leisure Park, Asaba and Mother and Child Specialist Hospital and Advanced Diagnostics Centre, Owa-Alero in Ika North-East Local Government Area of the State.

He further commended Okowa for his hardwork, visionary and purposeful leadership, and congratulated the people of the State for having such a great leader.

On his part, Dr. Okowa who reiterated his administration’s commitment to alleviating the sufferings of Deltans irrespective of tribe or political affiliation, said that the Koka Flyover and Interchange was his solution to the traffic gridlock along the Benin-Asaba highway.

True to type, Governor Okowa is living up to his name; Ekwueme. He is not only equipping youths with technical skills to make them employers of labour, the Servant-Governor is also building healthcare facilities to cater for the health of all residents of the State.

These efforts by Senator Okowa can only be borne out of genuine concern for his people whom he had sworn to serve at any cost.

Come February 25, this workaholic Governor will be on the presidential ballot with an experienced politician and accomplished businessman on the ticket of the PDP. It is instructive to choose this team of men with verifiable records of accomplishments to take Nigeria to greater heights.

Collins Agwam wrote from Asaba, and can be reached on [email protected]