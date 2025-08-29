Kogi’s monthly IGR rises from N750 to N3b in four years

The Kogi State Revenue Service (KGIRS) says it has recorded a significant increase in its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from N750 million to N3 billion monthly within four years.

The Chairman of KGIRS, Sule Enehe, disclosed this on Thursday during a “Stewardship Forum” organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kogi State Council.

The Chairman noted that the state’s revenue generation witnessed a significant surge, growing from N750 million in November 2021 to N3 billion in 2025.

According to Enehe, the N3 billion monthly has surpassed the proposed taxation income budget for the half year.

He attributed the success to effective tax administration and service delivery.

He stressed that it was made possible by his management team’s commitment to judiciously utilising the state’s 10 percent IGR for staff salaries and operational costs.

Speaking on capacity building and technology drive success, Enehe highlighted the agency’s efforts to boost staff morale and productivity through capacity building, staff welfare, and promotions based on seniority.

The chairman also noted the introduction of a Central Billing System and Automated Taxation, which had helped reduce revenue leakages.

The KGIRS boss expressed his administration’s readiness to partner with journalists in publicising the agency’s activities.

He appealed to Kogi State residents to promptly pay their taxes to enjoy the dividends of democracy and development.

Commenting on the challenges and future prospects, Enehe identified obstacles in enforcing taxation laws and taxpayers’ reluctance to meet their tax obligations as major challenges facing the agency.

He expressed optimism about the new Nigeria Revenue Tax Act, set to take effect in January next year, which aims to harmonise tax laws and reduce double taxation.

“The new law harmonises all tax acts into a single document to reduce double taxation,” he said.

Enehe lauded Governor Ahmed Ododo for his effective leadership and unwavering support to KGIRS in meeting its revenue generation targets.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Segun Salami, stated that the Stewardship Forum was designed to provide a platform for leaders to showcase their achievements and challenges in service delivery.

