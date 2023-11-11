KogiDecides2023:  Local government chairman arrested with ammunition, cash

James Onoja, council chairman of Igalamela Local Government Area of Kogi State, was arrested by Security operatives on Saturday.

He was arrested with lots of cash and ammunition.

In a video trending on social media (X Platform), Onoja who wore a white kaftan was arrested with other men and was forced to sit on the ground.

The money and the ammunition were packed in several ‘Ghana-must-go’ bags