KogiDecides2023:  Local government chairman arrested with ammunition, cash

James Onoja, council chairman of Igalamela Local Government Area of Kogi State, was arrested by Security operatives on Saturday.
He was arrested with lots of cash and ammunition.
In a video trending on social media (X Platform), Onoja who wore a white kaftan was arrested with other men and was forced to sit on the ground.
Also Read:
- BayelsaDecides2023: Governor Diri wins his polling unit
- EFCC intercepts N11.04m, arrests 14 suspected vote buyers in Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi
- Ododo wins in Yahaya Bello’s polling unit
- Arsenal outclass Burnley to move second
- Sanwo-Olu: Lagos is ready to take over the world in financial, economic space
The money and the ammunition were packed in several ‘Ghana-must-go’ bags