KogiDecides2023: Dino Melaye demands cancellation of election in five LGAs 

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dino Melaye, on Saturday demanded the cancellation of the elections which were held in five Local Government Areas of the state.

The LGAs, according to Melaye are Okene, Okehi, Ajaokuta, Adavi, and Ogori/Mangogo.

The candidate alleged that the results from the units were compromised.

Posting via his official X account, Melaye said, “INEC must cancel the election in the 5 local governments of Kogi-Central. The election in Okene, Okehi, Ajaoukuta, Adavi, and Ogori/Mangogo is a scam coordinated from the highest level of INEC.”

Melaye had failed to show up at his polling unit situated at Iluafon quarters, Aiyetoro 1, Ijumu Local Government Area of the state. Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had also visited his polling units.

Dino, alongside the candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Leke Abejide, popularly referred to as “Elder” are the two major candidates gunning for the position of governor from the Kogi West Senatorial District.

Electoral observers say Abejide who is a serving lawmaker may affect Dino’s chances at the governorship polls.

Kogi-West, which Dino hails from has never produced a governor since the inception of the state.