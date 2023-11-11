Trending
Featured

KogiDecides2023: Breaking: INEC probes report of filled result sheets

The Eagle OnlineBy Updated:No Comments
INEC
INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said it is investigating reports of filled result sheets in some polling units in Kogi State.

The electoral commission spoke in a statement it issued as the allegation filtered into the public space.

The commission said in the statement: “Our attention has been drawn to a report that filled result sheets were discovered in some polling units in Kogi State.

“The Commission views this situation seriously.”

Share.

Related Posts