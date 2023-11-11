KogiDecides2023: Breaking: INEC probes report of filled result sheets

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said it is investigating reports of filled result sheets in some polling units in Kogi State.
The electoral commission spoke in a statement it issued as the allegation filtered into the public space.
The commission said in the statement: “Our attention has been drawn to a report that filled result sheets were discovered in some polling units in Kogi State.
“The Commission views this situation seriously.”