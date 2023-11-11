KogiDecides2023: APC supporter allegedly shot dead by SDP thugs in Anyigba

A man identified as Umar Hassan, 35 years, has been shot dead at Agala Ogane polling unit in Anyigba, Kogi East Senatorial District.

The deceased was allegedly shot dead by Social Democratic Party thugs under what APC loyalists termed spurious claims.

APC supporters in the polling unit and the ward in general have protested this senseless and gruesome killing and called on security agencies to do their thorough investigation.