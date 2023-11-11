KogiDecides2023: APC supporter allegedly killed by SDP thugs identified

The All Progressives Congress supporter allegedly killed by thugs loyal to the Social Democratic Party in the ongoing governorship election in Kogi State has been identified.

The Transition Monitoring Group had initially disclosed the killing, saying it was not sure who carried it out.

It said the man, initially accused of snatching ballot box, was either killed by state security operatives or hoodlums.

However, information from those on ground in Kogi State identified the man gunned down as Umar Hassan.

The 35-year-old was killed at his Agala Ogane Polling Unit in Anyigba, where he had gone to vote by thugs loyal to the SDP.

Those who killed him were said to have threatened that they would do likewise to anyone who voted against what they christened: “The Igala Agenda.”

An eyewitness, who identified himself simply as Adamu, told newsmen how the SDP thugs invaded the Polling Unit with sophisticated weapons, threatening to kill anyone who doesn’t vote for the SDP”.

Adamu said: “It was like what we watch in horror movies as they invaded our Polling Unit with very dangerous weapons.

“Unfortunately, Hassan fell victim and he was gunned down.

“They kept chanting war songs that they will kill anyone who voted against the Igala Agenda.

“They targeted Hassan being an APC member.

“What surprised me most was that the Military guys that had been targeting APC supporters for arrest and harassment were not on ground to save Hassan’s life.

“It was so unfortunate.”

When contacted, the Spokesperson of the APC Governorship Campaign Council, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, condemned the attack and urged security agencies to fish out the killers of Hassan immediately.

Fanwo, the state Commissioner for Information, said: “The gruesome murder of Hassan Umar, whose only sin was being an APC member, is unacceptable.

“The security agents in the area should fish out the murderers immediately.

“In the 21st century, it is sad that people are still killed for supporting a particular political party.

“It is unacceptable and condemnable.

“We knew the only agenda of the SDP is to wage violence against our people.

“We must restore confidence in our electoral process.”