KogiDecides2023: Alleged ballot box snatcher gunned down

An alleged ballot box snatcher on a mission to disrupt the voting process in Anyigba Local Government Area of Kogi State was shot dead on Saturday.

The name and political party the suspect was working for were yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Also, it was not clear as at press time whether the political thug was gunned down by security agents or miscreants.

The Transition Monitoring Group revealed this on its X account on Saturday morning as the governorship election in the state progressed.

“An alleged leading political party thug was gunned down in Anyigba LGA, Kogi State in an attempt to disrupt the election by snatching the ballot box,” TMG wrote.