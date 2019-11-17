The All Progressives Congress has taken a massive lead in the governorship and senatorial elections held in Kogi State on Saturday.

The Court of Appeal had ordered a rerun election between Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party and the candidate of the APC, Senator Smart Adeyemi.

Melaye lost his Local Government Area, Kabba, to the APC by 8,974 votes to 15,037 polled by the PDP.

For the governorship election, the incumbent and candidate of the APC, Yahaya Bello, is in a comfortable lead.

Bello won massively in 10 out of the 15 local government areas announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

His closest challenger and candidate of the PDP, Musa Wada, has won in five local government areas as at press time.

Yagba West LGA:

APC: 7,868

PDP: 8,860

SDP: 211

Mopa Moro LGA

APC: 4,953

PDP: 3,581

SDP 95

Olamaboro LGA

APC: 16,876

PDP: 8,155

SDP: 262

Idah LGA

APC: 4,602

PDP: 13,962

SDP: 221

Ajaokuta LGA

APC: 17,952

PDP: 5,565

SDP: 323

Okehi LGA

APC: 36,954

PDP: 478

SDP: 3,095

Okene LGA

APC: 112,764

PDP: 139

Adavi LGA

APC: 64,657

PDP: 366

SDP: 279

Igalamela/Odolu LGA

APC: 8,075

PDP: 11,195

SDP: 208

Yagba East LGA

APC: 6,735

PDP: 7,546

Kotor Karfe LGA

APC: 14,097

PDP: 9,404

Kabba Bunu LGA

APC: 15,364

PDP: 8,084

Omala LGA

APC: 8,473

PDP: 14,403

SDP: 567

Ijumu LGA

APC: 11,425

PDP: 7,587

SDP – 223

Ogori-Magongo LGA

PDP: 2,145

APC: 3,679

SDP: 244

For the Senatorial District:

Kabba LGA

APC: 15,037

PDP: 8,974.