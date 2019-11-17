The All Progressives Congress has taken a massive lead in the governorship and senatorial elections held in Kogi State on Saturday.
The Court of Appeal had ordered a rerun election between Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party and the candidate of the APC, Senator Smart Adeyemi.
Melaye lost his Local Government Area, Kabba, to the APC by 8,974 votes to 15,037 polled by the PDP.
For the governorship election, the incumbent and candidate of the APC, Yahaya Bello, is in a comfortable lead.
Bello won massively in 10 out of the 15 local government areas announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
His closest challenger and candidate of the PDP, Musa Wada, has won in five local government areas as at press time.
Yagba West LGA:
APC: 7,868
PDP: 8,860
SDP: 211
Mopa Moro LGA
APC: 4,953
PDP: 3,581
SDP 95
Olamaboro LGA
APC: 16,876
PDP: 8,155
SDP: 262
Idah LGA
APC: 4,602
PDP: 13,962
SDP: 221
Ajaokuta LGA
APC: 17,952
PDP: 5,565
SDP: 323
Okehi LGA
APC: 36,954
PDP: 478
SDP: 3,095
Okene LGA
APC: 112,764
PDP: 139
Adavi LGA
APC: 64,657
PDP: 366
SDP: 279
Igalamela/Odolu LGA
APC: 8,075
PDP: 11,195
SDP: 208
Yagba East LGA
APC: 6,735
PDP: 7,546
Kotor Karfe LGA
APC: 14,097
PDP: 9,404
Kabba Bunu LGA
APC: 15,364
PDP: 8,084
Omala LGA
APC: 8,473
PDP: 14,403
SDP: 567
Ijumu LGA
APC: 11,425
PDP: 7,587
SDP – 223
Ogori-Magongo LGA
PDP: 2,145
APC: 3,679
SDP: 244
For the Senatorial District:
Kabba LGA
APC: 15,037
PDP: 8,974.