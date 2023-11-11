KogiDecides 2023: No report of security breach, poll peaceful – DIG

Habu Sani, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of security in the Kogi Governorship Election, says the election so far, is peaceful as no security breach has been reported.

The DIG made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lokoja on Saturday via a telephone interview.

He said that from all indications, the electorate and political actors in the poll were behaving well.

“As it’s now, there’s no report of breach of security from any part of Kogi.

“We thank God that what we have been praying for is indeed manifesting to show a sharp deviation from past experiences in Kogi.

“We urge residents to maintain this peace even after the election so that Kogi can continue to experience the desired growth and development as a state,” he said.

According to him, his officers and men alongside other security agencies are doing their best to ensure that the election remains peaceful till the end.

The DIG commended security operatives for displaying a high level of professionalism in maintaining peace during the election.