Kogi women stage protest, demand senatorial ticket for female aspirant

Some women in Kogi State on Monday staged a peaceful protest in Lokoja, demanding support for Adedoyin Eshanumi, the only woman aspiring for Kogi West Senatorial District seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

They want Governor Yahaya Bello to use his influence to prevail on all APC male aspirants to step down for her.

The women, who filed out in their hundreds, called on the Governor to fulfill his promise to reserve some elective positions for them in line with the United Nations Affirmative Action.

One of them said: “Yahaya Bello is a women-friendly governor, who has maintained his stand on offering equal opportunities for both the men and women in politics.

“We remain grateful to God for his fair disposition to women.

“We remember that the governor had earlier, through this policy with human face, ensured that women were elected into office as vice chairmen in all the 21 local government areas of the state.

“He also ensured that they were appointed into his cabinet and other government agencies and parastatals.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the protesting women comprised leaders from the various tribes in the senatorial district.

The women, who spoke in their various dialects of Okun, Ebira and Hausa as well as English Language, commended the governor for his love for women in the state.

The women leaders included: Aisha Kasim, Oremisi Tosin, Rafatu Seidu and Janet Otitoju from Lokoja, Kabba, Kotonkarfe and Yagba respectively.

The protesting women, who passed through the Government House and other streets in Lokoja, appealed to Bello to assist women in Kogi West Senatorial District by throwing his weight behind their choice, Eshanumi.

They appealed to the governor to further demonstrate his love for fairness, equity and justice in the distribution of political positions.

The women urged the governor to do this by ensuring that Eshanumi emerged as the APC candidate for the senatorial district, ahead of the 2023 general elections.