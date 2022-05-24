Kogi West Senatorial Election: Melaye suffers defeat

Member representing Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Teejay Yusuf, has defeated Senator Dino Melaye in Tuesday’s Kogi West Senatorial District primary election rerun of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Melaye polled 99 votes while Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf polled 163 votes to emerge winner of the run-off election.

Reacting to the defeat via his verified twitter handle, Melaye said, “The primary has been fought and won. I congratulate Hon. T.J Yusuf and thank all those who voted in the first and second ballot for me.

“The gang up is unimaginable but l give God praise. God bless you all.”