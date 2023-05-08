Kogi vigilantes rescue 134 Abuja kidnapped victims

Vigilantes in Kogi State have rescued 134 victims who were abducted from various parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

They were rescued during recent operations of the vigilantes in forests located in Kogi State and parts of Nasarawa State.

A statement signed by Onogwu Muhammed, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, said on Monday.

The vigilantes were said to have stormed the hideouts of kidnappers in Odullo forest of Kogi State and Sardauna in Nasarawa State, rescuing victims who were abducted from Abaji, Kuje and Kwali in the FCT, as well as Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The Chairman of Kogi/Koton Karfe Local Government Area, Dauda Aliyu, who received the rescued victims, commended the vigilantes for their bravery.

Aliyu also acknowledged the support of the state government for security operatives in the state.

The council boss ensured that the victims were properly reunited with their families in their respective LGAs.

About 92 vigilantes participated in the operation at the Odullo Forest in Kogi LGA after which they advanced to Sardauna in Nasarawa State.

The council boss appreciated Governor Bello for supporting the vigilantes, which he said had continued to help immensely in the fight against insecurity in the state.

The Kogi State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (retd), also praised the vigilantes and other security agencies in the state for their efforts in fighting crime in the state and beyond.

Omodara said the Bello-led administration would continue to make Kogi State uninhabitable for criminals, reiterating the Governor’s commitment to making the safest state in Nigeria.

