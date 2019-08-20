The Kogi State Government has approved the upgrading of 132 traditional rulers across the 21 local government areas of the state.

The Special Adviser to Governor Yahaya Bello on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abubakar Ohere, announced this in Lokoja on Tuesday.

According to Ohere, 21 traditional rules have been upgraded to first class status, 30 to second class and 81 to third class.

He said all the affected monarchs had received their letters of upgrading and will be presented with staff of office by Governor Bello on August 27.

Ohere said the governor had also approved the constitution of a 23-member organising committee for the event, which will hold in Lokoja, the state capital.

He said the Ejeh of Dekina, Dr Usman Obaje, is the Chairman of the committee, while the Ologi of Ogidi, Oba Rafiu Oladimeji-Sule, and the Obobanyi of Ihima, Chief Samuel Ojo-Onimisi, will serve as deputies.

He added that the Permanent Secretary, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dan Victor, will serve as Secretary of the committee.

He stressed the importance placed on the traditional institutions by the present administration, urging them to work as a team so as to have a successful event.

In his remarks, Obaje lauded Bello for his respect for the traditional institution, assuring him of the support and cooperation of all traditional rulers in the state.

A member of the committee, who is also the Administrator of Kogi Local Government, Muhammed Tanko, commended Ohere for his all-inclusive style of administering the affairs of the ministry.